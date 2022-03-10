John Troiano Sells 40,000 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

