JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 9.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 39,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 539,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,749,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of JOYY by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

