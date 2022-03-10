JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $100.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $82.65 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,380 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

