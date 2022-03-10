JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $100.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.
NYSE:DHI opened at $82.65 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,380 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.