JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT opened at GBX 4,793 ($62.80) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 4,158 ($54.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,213.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,680.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.