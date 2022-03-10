Kaltura Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,913 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,433% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.
Shares of KLTR opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.
About Kaltura (Get Rating)
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
