Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 395,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 89,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a market cap of C$37.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

