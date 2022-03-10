Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 395,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 89,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.
The company has a market cap of C$37.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
