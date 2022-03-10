Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will post ($2.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.52). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.38) to ($6.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRTX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,772,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,857. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.69. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

