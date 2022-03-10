Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $183.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.14% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.69. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

