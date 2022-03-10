Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 23,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

