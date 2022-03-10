Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €748.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €748.00 ($813.04) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($853.26) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($923.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($883.70) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($902.17) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($836.96) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €801.50 ($871.20).

Kering stock opened at €580.80 ($631.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €654.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €663.78. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($453.70).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

