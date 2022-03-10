Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,907. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.