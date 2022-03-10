Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,907. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $71.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.