Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

