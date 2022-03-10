KeyCorp Comments on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STVN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.38 ($16.72). 3,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,817. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

