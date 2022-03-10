KeyCorp Raises Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.
About Berry (Get Rating)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
