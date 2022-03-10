KeyCorp Raises Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

