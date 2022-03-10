Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 8,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,028. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.