Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

NYSE KMB traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $119.95. 53,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $122.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

