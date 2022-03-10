KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of KNOP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNOP. StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

