Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

KSS opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,739,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

