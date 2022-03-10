Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,968 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 164,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Monday, January 10th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($45.65) to €32.50 ($35.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.