Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 4,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
