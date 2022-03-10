Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

