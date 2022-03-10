Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $247.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

