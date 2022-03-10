Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

