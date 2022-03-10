Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $765,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $339.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.73 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.54 and a 200 day moving average of $377.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

