Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.