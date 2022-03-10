Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

KOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 414,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 391,460 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

