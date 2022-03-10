Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,536 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

