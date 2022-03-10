Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

