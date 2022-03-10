Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,526 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 651,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

