Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

