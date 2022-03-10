Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.