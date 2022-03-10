K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €20.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.74) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.45 ($16.79).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €22.00 ($23.91) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a one year high of €23.67 ($25.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

