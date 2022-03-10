KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,513.42 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00099174 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00278413 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

