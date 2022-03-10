L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

