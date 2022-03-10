Lake Street Capital Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $7.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWFL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.