Lake Street Capital Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $7.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWFL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
