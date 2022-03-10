Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX stock opened at $517.31 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $479.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $607.44 and its 200-day moving average is $613.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

