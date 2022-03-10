Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

