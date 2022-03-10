Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 1,912 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $243,101.48.

On Friday, February 18th, Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $1,651,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

