Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

