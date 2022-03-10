Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LICY. Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

