Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

