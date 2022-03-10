Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$83.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

LNR stock traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 464,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,807. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$48.99 and a 1-year high of C$91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

