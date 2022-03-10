Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.16. 152,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

