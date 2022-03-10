Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

