Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $577.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.24. The stock has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

