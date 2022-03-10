Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $221.07.

