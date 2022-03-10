Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3,028.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.83. 29,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,067. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.