Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $21.98. 129,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,805,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

