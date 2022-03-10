Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £67,970 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.72), for a total value of £67,970 ($89,059.22).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.71), for a total value of £9,700 ($12,709.64).

LON:LOK opened at GBX 900 ($11.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 580 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085 ($14.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 996.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 906.14.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

